Trudeau turns down White House invitation amid pandemic

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned down a White House invitation to celebrate the new regional free trade agreement in Washington with U.S President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Trump and López Obrador are due to meet Wednesday Washington, but Trudeau spokesperson Chantal Gagnon said Monday that while Canada wishes the U.S. and Mexico well, Trudeau won’t be there. A U.S. official said Trudeau had scheduling conflicts with the start of Parliament, as well as issues with Canadian quarantine rules for the coronvavirus pandemic.