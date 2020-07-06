Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its races and is going after its only Black driver. After a weekend spent stoking division, Trump wrongly accused Bubba Wallace of perpetrating “a hoax” after one of his crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in a garage stall. Federal authorities ruled last month that the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime. Trump is asking whether Wallace has “apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid.”