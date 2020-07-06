US signs order for first West Coast gas-export terminal

The Trump administration is clearing the way for the first West Coast export terminal for liquid natural gas. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette signed an export authorization order Monday for the proposed Jordan Cove liquid natural gas terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon. The project by a Canada-based company would target markets in Asia. It’s part of an administration push to promote U.S. oil and gas production and export despite mounting scientific warnings about fossil fuels damaging the climate. Brouillette says the Trump administration is working to provide natural gas to allies around the world. Oregon officials say state approval is still needed before the project can go forward.