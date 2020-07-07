5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Americans are aiming their anger at each other, talking past each other, invoking race, class and culture. More than a dozen Black men have spent the last several years trying to get the Boston Red Sox to listen to their claims that they were sexually abused by a former clubhouse manager spanning three decades. As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Trump’s election efforts.