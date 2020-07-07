UW-L Football loses game vs. Dakota St.

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Dakota State has canceled it's non-conference game against UW-La Crosse on September 19.

The reason is due to COVID-19 and getting it's conference schedule set for the year, according to a statement from David Johnson, UW-L's Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations.

The game was going to be UW-L's home opener for the season.

Instead the Eagles won't play their first home game until October 3 against Stevens Point.

For now, UW-L will play a nine-game season.

As for the entire season, Johnson said in a statement:

"We are waiting to hear from the WIAC Chancellors on the 2020-21 season. The league organized a task force and they are putting together a list of recommendations to the Chancellors."