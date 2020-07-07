Disabled veteran committed for shooting 2 in Florida ER

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A disabled Army veteran convicted of shooting and wounding two people inside a Florida veterans hospital has been committed to a mental health care facility for 25 years. Court records show a federal judge in West Palm Beach ordered 60-year-old Larry Ray Bon’s commitment on Monday. If he no longer needs treatment in the future, he could face up to 25 years in prison. Bon pleaded guilty in March to multiple counts. Prosecutors say Bon was in the emergency room of the West Palm Beach hospital last year when he became frustrated with staff and pulled a firearm from his wheelchair. Bon fired several shots before being subdued.