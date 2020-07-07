Flood Advisory from TUE 2:10 PM CDT until TUE 4:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

La Crosse County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

Central La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 208 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain causing minor

flooding in Onalaska where 2.41 inches was reported on the

northwest side of the city. Overflowing poor drainage areas will

result in minor flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, Brice Prairie, Nathan Hill, Midway,

County Roads M And S and I 90 Exit 5.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&