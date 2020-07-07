Greece: Migrant children head to Portugal after appeal to EU

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 25 unaccompanied migrant children are traveling from Athens to Portugal as part of a relocation program worked out among several European Union countries.About one-third of the nearly 75,000 migrants and refugees who traveled from Turkey to Greece last year were children. Most children arrived with adult family members, but some 3,800 were unaccompanied, according to the Greek government. Greece has repeatedly appealed to other EU member nations to help ease the burden on the country’s strained migrant reception system by agreeing to take in relocated minors, Germany, Luxembourg, and Finland are among the countries that have agreed to help.