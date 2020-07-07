How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic? There is some risk, but health officials say you can take precautions to minimize your exposure to the virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ordering takeout or delivery poses the least risk if you want restaurant food. If you do decide to eat at a restaurant, the agency says it’s best to sit outside where seating capacity is reduced and tables are at least 6 feet apart. Dining inside a restaurant that hasn’t reduced its capacity or safely distanced tables poses the most risk.