Iraqis mourn expert on armed groups killed by unknown gunmen

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi mourners and relatives have carried the body of a respected analyst shot and killed the previous night in Baghdad after receiving threats from Iran-backed militias. Many Iraqis expressed their shock over the slaying. The expert on the Islamic State group and other militant organization was a regular fixture on Iraqi television and his expertise was often sought by government officials, journalists and researchers. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing, which comes weeks after he confided to close friends that he had received threats from militia groups. The slaying also coincides with a spate of rocket attacks targeting U.S. interests that has been blamed on Iran-backed armed groups.