Two children among a dozen new La Crosse Co. COVID-19 cases as WI sees 495 more

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department said Tuesday that two children were among the latest people to test positive for COVID-19.

In all, a dozen new cases were reported.

Both children were males. One was identified as between 0-4 and the other between 5-9.

People in their 20s make up the majority of the new cases. Four males and two females tested positive for the virus.

The others include a female between 15-19, a male in his 30s, and two men in their 50s.

Overall, the percent positive rate for the county is 3.8 percent, or no change from Monday.

Tuesday's positive rate is 13.3 percent.

With 78 negative tests, the county has recorded 13,084 negative tests.

There have been a total of 521 positive cases in the county. 332 are considered recovered.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's statewide infections have doubled in just over a month, numbers from health officials indicate.

The Department of Health Services reported 12,594 new test results, of which 495--or 3.9 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average, another measure reported by DHS, has risen over the last several weeks.

The numbers represent a doubling of total infections in Wisconsin since the Memorial Day weekend.

DHS also reported nine new deaths and 37 new hospitalizations.

More than 600,000 tests have come back negative since testing began.

Of the positive cases, 25,758, or 79 percent have recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The COVID-19 Compass for La Crosse County continues to sit in the Severe Risk (RED) category for the spread of the virus in the community.

The county is changing the way they notify businesses that appear on their Outbreaks and Investigations page. They said they would only be notifying a business if there was a high-risk exposure to the virus. Medium and low-risk businesses would not be notified unless the exposure involved an employee. Get details of those changes here.

The Outbreaks and Investigations page gives locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited. The health department will update it at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations mentioned on the page on the dates is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show eight people hospitalized with COVID-19. None of them are in need of intensive care.

In the state, there are 254 people hospitalized with the virus. 69 are in intensive care.

The state said they have 1,262 ventilators for patients in Wisconsin. As of Monday afternoon, 299 were in use.

Some counties update their figures later in the afternoon. We will update the table below when new information becomes available.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 9 1,056 2 Crawford 41 2,519 0 Grant 178 5,921 13 Jackson 31 4,123 1 La Crosse 521 (+12) 13,084 0 Monroe 95 5,018 1 Trempealeau 140 3,603 0 Vernon 38 3,057 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: