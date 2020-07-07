Man avoids prison for threatening vaccine bill supporter

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who worked for a Defense Department contractor has been sentenced to six months of home detention for threatening to kill a member of Congress who supported vaccination requirements for public school students. Darryl Albert Varnum told a judge on Tuesday that he was drunk when he called in the death threat last year. A defense attorney said Varnum had been enraged when he read a post on social media that misrepresented a pro-vaccine bill sponsored by Florida Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson. The judge also sentenced Varnum to two years of court supervision.