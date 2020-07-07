More heat and humidity…

Evening t-storms likely…

Heat and humidity generated strong t-storms this afternoon and early evening. Those will move out early this evening, and dry weather will follow for tonight and tomorrow. Highs today reached into the 80s and 90s before the rain cooled us down.

Hot Wednesday…

With the warm start tomorrow, we can expect afternoon highs to climb into the very uncomfortable range once again. There would be much less chance for any rain to redevelop.

Developing stormy pattern next week…

High chances of t-storms will come on Thursday as a cold front moves through. Some of the storms may get dangerous, so keep an eye on the forecast for updates and possible severe weather. Highs will continue well above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity will run high so be ready for sweltering conditions.

Some relief from the heat…

Somewhat cooler weather will move in for the rest of the of the week into the weekend.

Pollen and mold season...

Grass pollen counts will be low tomorrow and Thursday, and the mold counts will rise a bit. We can thank very hot and humid wet weather for that increase in mold counts.

