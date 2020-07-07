More Heat…More T-Storm Chances

It's hot...no secret here...

We had a couple of pop-up thunderstorms roll through the Coulee Region Monday evening bringing some heavy rain and small hail for some. These isolated storms are exactly that, isolated. We had some incredible pictures of double rainbows in the region. Monday was also hot, highs reached the low to mid 90s with 95 in La Crosse. That was out 7th day in a row of 90 degrees plus.

More t-storms possible...

Today's storm chance looks to be in the afternoon yet again. It won't be a widespread event, meaning it's looking to be more isolated like we've seen recently. If you see a storm today, brief downpours, gusty winds and small hail are possible. A couple of the storms could become severe. Otherwise Monday will be hot with a high near 90 and feels like temperatures in the mid 90s.

Rest of the forecast...

Wednesday looks to be our hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s with heat indices near that 100 degree mark and plenty of sunshine. A stray showers is possible Wednesday. On Thursday we could see some measurable rainfall with a few widespread thunderstorms. Temperatures look to be a tad cooler late week with highs in the mid 80s.