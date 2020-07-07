NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state says Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The penalty was announced in a release Tuesday by Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell. The release said the agreement marked the first enforcement action by a regulator against a financial institution for dealings with the financier. Epstein killed himself last August in a Manhattan federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In a statement, the German bank said the settlement reflected its cooperation. It said it has significantly boosted its anti-financial crime capabilities.