Over the Hill? Recovered lefty on track for Twins rotation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins signed Rich Hill with the expectation he would be available around midseason. The 40-year-old is coming off elbow surgery. With the start of the season pushed back four months by the virus outbreak, Hill is on track to be ready for the rotation right away. The Twins are scheduled to open on the road against the Chicago White Sox on July 24. Hill signed a one-year contract with the Twins this winter. He spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and had a procedure to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in late October.