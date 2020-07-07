Ravens quarterback to hold Florida social event amid virus

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid the state’s spike in coronavirus cases. A flyer posted on Jackson’s Instagram page Monday says the event will be held in a park in his hometown of Pompano Beach in Broward County. The city’s website says social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people is currently not allowed. The announcement comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases. Florida’s Health Department says there are more than 21,000 positive coronavirus cases in Broward County.