Russian court fines coronavirus-denying rebel monk

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has fined a coronavirus-denying monk who has challenged Kremlin lockdown orders for spreading false information about the pandemic. The court in the Ural Mountains region ordered Father Sergiy to pay 90,000 rubles ($1,250). The 65-year-old monk, who has attracted nationwide attention by urging believers to disobey church leadership and ignore church closures during the pandemic, didn’t attend the court hearing. Last week, a Russian Orthodox Church’s panel in Yekaterinburg ruled to defrock Father Sergiy for breaking monastic rules. He has dismissed the verdict, urging his backers to come to defend the Sredneuralsk women’s monastery where he has holed up since last month.