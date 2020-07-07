Thailand denies monkeys abused to harvest coconut products

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s coconut-picking monkeys, long a popular tourist attraction, have become a sensitive trade issue as British activists claim the animals are abused and push for a boycott of the nation’s coconut products. Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has rejected the allegations made by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and declared that coconut harvesting by monkeys is not a major part of the industry. He says the animals are mostly a tourist attraction and are not harmed. PETA said an undercover investigation of eight Thai farms found that monkeys are forced to gather as many as 1,000 coconuts a day and treated cruelly.