The Board of Education discusses the future of Student Resource Officers at schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Monday evening, the School District of La Crosse held its Board Of Education meeting via Youtube live. One of the topics of discussion, the renewal of the Student Resource Officer program.

Dr. Aaron Engel, the Superintendent of La Crosse Public Schools, informed attendees that it is a natural review process whenever a contract with the school is close to an end.

"I'm interested in learning more about the SRO program, as we evaluate the program by talking to students effected, principal interactions with SRO's, and to SRO's themselves," Engel said. "We will also be speaking with our community groups, both advocacy and government, about their perception of SRO presence."

On Monday evening, Joella Striebel, one of the founding members of the chapter, Showing Up For Racial Justice, shared personal stories of student and parent interactions with SRO's. Striebel explained that the parents and students she spoke to believe SRO's are unnecessary in schools.

"I spoke with a parent whose son who was experiencing a grand mal seizure, was screamed at and accused of using drugs by his school's SRO," Striebel said. "There has been much talk recently about making our schools more equitable and trauma-informed; these student experiences are not equitable and certainly not trauma-informed."

Striebel said the parents and students she spoke with want to see change.

"If the School District of La Crosse is going to talk-the-talk about equity and inclusion and trauma-informed practices, then the School District of La Crosse is going to have to walk-the-walk," said Striebel.

With La Crosse Police, Captain Jason Melby said student resource officers have a long-standing relationship with the La Crosse School District.

"Student resource officers have been with the district for over 27 years," said Melby. "Over those many years, our student resource officers have created positive interactions with students, along with excellent relationships with both staff, kids, and parents of children in schools."

Engel said the school board created a subcommittee to help examine whether to continue, discontinue, or replace the SRO Program.

"I imagine the subcommittee will also want us to look into alternatives to an SRO program, whether that is community social workers or school counselors, or other options to address the same needs that an SRO program might otherwise facilitate," said Engel.

Melby said the police department is here for the community and has open ears to listen to the people they serve.

"We think we are going to be able to work with the school district, identify ways we can improve, make things better, and have a stronger program and move ahead with them into the future," said Melby.

To view Monday evenings school board meeting click here.