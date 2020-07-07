VIRUS DIARY: Goodbye to NYC, and to its unforgettable sounds

NEW YORK (AP) — Many dream of moving to New York City. One reporter’s dream came true, and that chapter of her life is coming to a close as the city faces some of its most challenging moments. As New York is battered and broken down, as buildings remain closed and most stores are boarded up, she wonders if the noises of the city will return. Days before she moves away, the sound of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech echoes off the brownstones and spills into her Brooklyn street — perhaps the new soundtrack of a city in motion.