West Salem man charged with 9th OWI

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A West Salem man is facing his 9th OWI charge after getting stopped on July 4.

Troy Oldenburg, 48, has convictions dating back to 1994 for Operating While Intoxicated.

On July 4, the criminal complaint said another driver called 911 stating Oldenburg nearly sideswiped him, hit other vehicles and mailboxes along County Road B. At one point, Oldenburg stopped in the middle of the road. The other driver approached the vehicle and said it appeared Oldenburg was sleeping. The man woke up and continued driving.

When a sheriff's deputy tried to stop him a few minutes later on Highway 16, Oldenburg continued into a restaurant parking lot before finally stopping.

The deputy's report said that a preliminary breath test performed by Oldenburg came back at .368 or four and a half times the legal limit.

He was released from jail on a $10,000 signature bond on Monday.