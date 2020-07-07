What to know about La Crosse Co. testing site

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A free COVID-19 testing site is coming to Logan High School on Friday.

It is set up by the La Crosse County Health Department, Wisconsin National Guard, and School District of La Crosse.

The site is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing is available primarily for La Crosse County residents over the age of 5 who are experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19.

Testing is done by nasal swab.

They are planning on having several hundred tests available for those who attend.

The county will provide updates on its Health Department website or on their Facebook page.