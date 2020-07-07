Dane County becomes Wisconsin’s first with mask requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors, except at their own home, under the first order of its kind in Wisconsin. The order issued Tuesday takes effect Monday. It comes as cases of the coronavirus rise in the state, particularly among young adults. It is the first mask requirement in Wisconsin. Milwaukee is also considering taking similar steps. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the state will be distributing more than 2 million cloth masks and more than 4,200 infrared thermometers to public schools. Evers also says about 60,000 masks will go to local food processors and businesses.