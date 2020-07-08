1 killed, at least 5 others wounded in Minneapolis shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Another night of gun violence in Minneapolis has left one man dead and at least five others wounded in four shootings across the city. Homicide detectives worked late into the night Tuesday to find the person who fired multiple shots into a car outside River of Life Lutheran Church on the city’s north side. Two men in the car, both in their 20s, were struck. Police said one died and the other was injured, but is expected to survive. The Star Tribune reports the shooting was one of at least four across the city Tuesday. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.