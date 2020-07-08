26 women accuse Paris street artist of rape, sexual assault

PARIS (AP) — Paris police are investigating accusations by 26 women that a street artist in the historic Montmartre neighborhood raped or sexually assaulted them. Their lawyers say the artist-photographer had a systematic, years-long pattern of targeting and manipulating teen girls and young women. The artist’s lawyer says he has not yet been questioned by police and says he has “never hit anyone, never raped anyone.” The women were between 16 and 26 at the time of the alleged encounters, which occurred between 2009 and this year. Lawyers for the women say the artist lured teens and young women to his apartment by offering to take modeling photos.