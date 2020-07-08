Appeals court: Judge was right to revive grizzly protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court says a federal judge was right to restore protections for about 700 grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region of the Rocky Mountains. Wednesday’s ruling came after a lower court blocked efforts by federal officials to turn over management of the animals to states and allow grizzly hunting. The appeals court ruling says U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen correctly concluded the species’ long-term genetic health remains in doubt. However, the appeals court says the judge should not have required a comprehensive review of grizzly bears across their entire range. The case involves more than 700 of bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.