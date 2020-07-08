Boat tours of Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona Memorial to resume

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Park Service says boat tours to the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor will resume this week. The National Park Service says the Pearl Harbor National Memorial will open for limited tours and boat rides to the USS Arizona on Friday. A statement from the service Wednesday says national parks across the U.S. are reopening on as case-by-case basis and in a phased approach. The Pearl Harbor tours will consist a 45-minute program that includes a tour aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to the site where the Arizona sank.