Charges expected for Seattle driver who hit protesters

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors plan to decide on charges against the man who hit two protesters with his car while driving on a Seattle freeway that was closed for Black Lives Matter demonstrations. One of the protesters was killed. Police say Dawit Kelete hit two people at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, suffered critical injuries and died Saturday night. Diaz Love was hospitalized in serious condition. The King County prosecutor’s office said it was reviewing investigation documents and would decide on charges by Wednesday afternoon. The driver is being held on a $1.2 million bail.