Ex-Mexico governor arrested in Miami on extradition request

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office says U.S. authorities in Florida have arrested a former Mexican governor for extradition on corruption charges. In a statement, Mexican prosecutors said the government had sought Cesar Duarte’s extradition from the United States last year and was informed Wednesday by the U.S. Justice Department that U.S. Marshals had detained Duarte in Miami. In 2018, Chihuahua state officials opened a new investigation into Duarte and dozens of officials from his administration. The probe centered on the possible diversion of the equivalent of about $320 million in government funds in 2016, when Duarte was governor.