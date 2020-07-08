Feds charge Florida man, sons with selling fake virus cure

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleachlike chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida. A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but authorities say they ignored the order. Charged in the criminal complaint are 62-year-old Mark Grenon and his sons with two conspiracy counts and criminal contempt.