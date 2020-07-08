Feel-like temperatures could exceed 100 degrees; Drink plenty of water

Heat Advisory…

From 11 am until 7 pm, a Heat Advisory will be in effect for the ENTIRE viewing area. Feel-like temperatures will exceed 100 degrees which will put a strain on the human body as well as pets and wildlife.

Make sure to listen to your body, drink plenty of water, check on family and friends, and take breaks out of the sun/heat today.

Sun & heat…

Plenty of sunshine will take over an extremely warm day. This will make it even more dangerous to be outside today in the heat. High temperatures climb to the mid-90s yet again. Then this heat is continued to be paired with high humidity. This will drag the feel-like temperatures above 100 degrees.

If today reaches the 90s, it will be the 9th straight day in the 90s since June 30th.

Returning storms…

Then overnight clouds will increase to bring back storm chances. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will eject off a cold front and could start as early as the morning commute. Then showers and thunderstorms will last for much of your Thursday.

There will be the potential for a few stronger storms all day. Storm could develop brief downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. So make sure to stay weather aware and have your umbrella out the door.

Weekend sunshine…

An end to the active weather will arrive this weekend with more comfortable sunshine. It’s still summer so it will be warmer than usual in the sunshine, but not as humid as today. There may be the development of storms late on Saturday, but not a widespread or likely event as of this morning. More details to come after tomorrow's storm event.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett