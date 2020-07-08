Germany’s Merkel: Pandemic highlights limits of populism

BRUSSELS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the coronavirus pandemic is showing the limits of “fact-denying populism.” Merkel was setting out her country’s plans for its six-month presidency of the European Union at the European Parliament on Wednesday. Germany took over the task of chairing EU meetings on July 1 and faces the challenge of seeking a compromise on a recovery fund for the 27-bloc as well as the EU’s budget for the next seven years as the continent faces up to the task of pulling out of a deep recession. Merkel told lawmakers that there is no time to waste.