Hottest commodity in Lebanon’s economic chaos: The US dollar

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s financial meltdown has thrown its people into a frantic search for dollars as the local currency’s value evaporates. Long, raucous lines mass outside exchange bureaus to buy rationed dollars. Many try to rescue their dollars trapped in bank accounts frozen by the government. Purchases of real estate have shot up as Lebanese search for places to save their wealth from spiraling exchange rates. Just paying school fees or rents requires day to day negotiations as prices change by the hour. With tens of thousands thrown into poverty, the turmoil is fueling bitterness at banks and politicians.