The Brewers are back, even if it’s just a scrimmage

Milwaukee, Wis. (WXOW) It's starting to look a little more like game action around Miller Park.

The Brewers held the first of what they call a "situational intrasquad scrimmage" Monday.

Justin Smoak provided the biggest offensive highlight with a home run to center.

Of course that was followed by some social distancing celebrations.

That along with no fans cheering for you at home are just some of things that are part of the new normal.

"I think, thoughts about it is that we're all going to have to help each other and kind of motivate each other and check each other. The fans are a powerful community for us that motivate us to play hard, do our jobs and to enjoy ourselves out there," said manager Craig Counsell.