Lebanese convicted of financing Hezbollah in US returns home

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese media are reporting that a Lebanese businessman who was serving a five-year sentence in the United States for providing millions of dollars to the militant Hezbollah group has arrived in Beirut after his early release. The man was sentenced last year in a federal court in Washington. He had been arrested in Morocco and extradited to the U.S. in 2017, where he was he was charged with laundering money for Hezbollah. There was no immediate comment from U.S. or Lebanese officials on his early release. A local Lebanese TV station broadcast a video taken with a mobile phone of his arrival on Wednesday at the Beirut airport.