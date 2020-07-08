Minnesota health officials warn against ‘COVID parties’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are warning against people holding or attending “COVID parties” as a way to share exposure to the coronavirus. State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says “this is a really, really bad idea.” Ehresmann says people exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 face a small but real risk of significant illness and complications as well as the risk of passing along the virus to family members. While Edina has seen a surge in young adult cases, Ehresmann says officials have seen no evidence that the virus was transmitted at “COVID parties.” Health officials reported Wednesday that confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota grew by 463, to 39,589. Eight additional deaths were reported, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 1,485.