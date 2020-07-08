Prosecutor: Fireworks stand attack may be racially motivated

A white man has been charged with stabbing a Black man at a Kansas fireworks stand in an attack that the prosecutor said may have been racially motivated. Austin Bryce Langley, 40, was charged Tuesday with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and the criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in the July 2 attack in Topeka. He has past convictions for aggravated battery. Public defender Cindy Sewell didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said in a news release that he will seek a longer sentence than state sentencing guidelines call for if Langley is convicted.