Records: Man accused of killing Tulsa officer threatened him

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police records show that a man suspected of killing an Oklahoma police officer had threatened to kill him during the man’s run-in with local police years prior. David Anthony Ware is being held in the Tulsa County jail on multiple charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, in June and the shooting of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. In 2006, Ware encountered Johnson when he was first arrested as an adult at the age of 18. The Tulsa World reports that the backup officer who accompanied Johnson wrote that Ware kicked at and threatened to harm Johnson.