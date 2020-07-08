Sen. Miller disappointed with PhRMA’s lawsuit over Insulin Affordability Act

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Fallout continues this week from last Tuesday night's lawsuit filed by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America over the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act.

The law went into effect on Wednesday after broad bi-partisan support came to the table to craft legislation. Both Governor Tim Walz and Republican State Senator Jeremy Miller said that the representatives from the pharmaceutical group were at the table for proceedings with the legislation.

That's why they were shocked when a lawsuit was filed Tuesday night.

"They may not have completely agreed with the legislation," said Sen. Miller. "I don't know that they were technically supportive of it, but they were engaged through the process, and that's why it was really, really surprising and disappointing that big Pharma would challenge."

In a statement by PhRMA, Executive Vice President and General Counsel James Stansel called the law unconstitutional and overlooked common sense solutions for patients.

"This law is unconstitutional, overlooks common-sense solutions to help patients afford their insulin and, despite its claims, still allows for patients to be charged at the pharmacy for the insulin that manufacturers are required to provide for free,” said Stansel.

You can read the full statement and complaint by PhRMA right here.

Senator Miller said the Minnesota legislature plans to fight the lawsuit. The law is currently still in effect. People are able to see if they qualify for the program by going to https://www.mninsulin.org/

"We're going to fight big Pharma and we're going to put the people of the state of Minnesota first," said Sen. Miller.

The legislation was named after Alec Smith who died in 2017 of complications from rationing his insulin.