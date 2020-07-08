Street shooting leaves 4 dead, 3 wounded in New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A street shooting in a northern New Jersey community has left four people dead and three others wounded. Authorities say the gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey, erupted shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Four victims found at the scene and were taken to a hospital, where they all died a short time later. Three other victims went to the hospital on their own a short time later seeking treatment. It wasn’t clear how many shooters may have been involved. Witnesses said the gunfire came from a vehicle that sped away from the scene. A motive remains under investigation.