UK report: Medical treatments caused many ‘avoidable harm’

LONDON (AP) — A scathing review into long-running scandals at Britain’s National Health Service has found that hundreds of women and their babies suffered “avoidable harm” because officials ignored serious concerns raised about some medical treatments. The report focused on three medical interventions. They are pelvic mesh, which has been linked to crippling, life-changing complications including chronic pain; the anti-epilepsy drug sodium valproate, which has been linked to physical malformations in many children when taken by their mothers during pregnancy; and hormone pregnancy tests, thought to be associated with birth defects and miscarriages. The review outlined “harrowing” stories of lives damaged, and said the healthcare system had a “glacial” and “defensive” response to concerns raised.