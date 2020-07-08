US seizes 81 vehicles in Venezuela smuggling ring

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators say they have seized 81 vehicles worth an estimated $3.2 million that were bound for Venezuela as part of a smuggling ring. Miami Homeland Security Investigations chief Anthony Salisbury said the shipment violates U.S. export laws and sanctions against the socialist Venezuelan government. Many of the vehicles are linked to Venezuelans already facing indictments in the U.S., including billionaire Raul Gorrin for allegedly stealing $2.4 billion from Venezuelan government. No charges have been brought in relation to the seized vehicles, which were on display Wednesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.