Viterbo Fine Arts Center pushes all public events to 2021

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - With the safety and well-being of patrons, university students and employees in mind, Viterbo Fine Arts Center has announced it will push all public events to 2021.

Earlier this year several performances were cancelled and others were delayed in hopes the pandemic would subside. This latest decision will impact rescheduled performances of Jim Witter’s 'The Long and Winding Road' and 'Beethoven Project 2020'. If you have tickets for these events you will be contacted by the box office in the coming weeks.

The Fine Arts Center says, other events, already rescheduled for early 2021 will continue as planned.

Those events include Goitse (rescheduled for March 1), Night Fever: A Tribute to the Bee Gees (rescheduled for Jan. 21), and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (rescheduled for April 13).

Jen Roberdeau, director of public engagement and marketing for the Fine Arts Center, said “As we’ve spoken with patrons on the phone over the past several weeks, many have expressed to us that they would be uncomfortable attending performances and being in large crowds. We hear those concerns and want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”

For more information, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/fac.