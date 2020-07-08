Volunteers search for missing man who is subject of film

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Volunteers are searching for a former Wartburg College music instructor whose brain tumor diagnoses is the subject of an independent film after he went missing from an Iowa care center. The Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier reports that the search for Mike Jensen had been focused around Ravenwood Speciality Care in Waterloo. The former Waverly man escaped Monday night through a window at the center, according to the police report. But the search shifted Wednesday to Janesville after authorities received reports that a man matching his description was seen Tuesday night on rural roads in the area.