Pro-India leader, his 2 family members killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say unidentified assailants late Wednesday fatally shot a pro-India politician along with his father and brother in Kashmir. It was the first major attack against India’s ruling party members in the disputed region. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir for the attack. Police say that militants fired at Sheikh Wasim Bari, a leader with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in northwestern Bandipora town Wednesday night. Bari, who was about 35 years old, was an executive council member of the party in the region.