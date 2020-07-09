Badgers’ Alvarez responds to Big Ten’s conference-only plan for fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Badgers Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez penned a letter to Badgers fans after the news was released that the Big Ten would be eliminating non-conference contests for fall sports.

In the letter, Alvarez confirmed Camp Randall Stadium would not be at capacity this fall and stated he is working with Notre Dame officials to potentially reschedule the game at Lambeau Field that was set for this season:

Dear loyal Badger fan,

Earlier today the Big Ten Conference announced that, if we are able to conduct a fall sports season, it will consist only of competitions between conference members. This includes football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country. You can read that release here.

Needless to say, this announcement greatly affects our 2020 season in a number of ways. At the moment, we do not know what our schedules will look like or how many home games we will have. We hope to have that information from the conference as soon as possible.

No matter how many home games we have this season, game day at Camp Randall Stadium will look different. We will not be able to accommodate a full stadium. Through ongoing discussions with campus and local health officials, we are developing our plan to provide a safe game day environment for everyone. Once we have more clarity regarding the football schedule and the capacity of Camp Randall Stadium we will be able to communicate our ticketing plans.

What we do know is that we will not play any non-conference games this season, including the highly-anticipated game against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field. We all share in the disappointment about that and are exploring options to reschedule those games. We look forward to playing Notre Dame in 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago and both programs are committed to rescheduling the game at Lambeau.

Throughout these unprecedented times, we have tried to remain as transparent and as flexible as possible to best serve you, the loyal members of our Badger family. Today’s announcement, and all the circumstances we are trying to work through together, are done so with one thing in mind: the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans. With our partners around the Big Ten, we are committed to exploring every option to provide safe competitive opportunities for our student-athletes.

There are still many questions to be answered. As the past few months have shown, we all need to be flexible in these uncertain times. As decisions are made about what the 2020 fall season will look like, we will continue to communicate that information.

We sincerely hope you and your families are safe and healthy and thank you for your continued support of the Badgers.

On, Wisconsin!

Barry Alvarez

Director of Athletics