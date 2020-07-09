New Euro soccer format a platform for CBS to build audience

American broadcaster CBS will get an early start on its Champions League deal by showing games next month when the pandemic-delayed competition resumes. The rights to the rest of this Champions League season and all of next season became available last month when Turner opted out of its 2018-21 deal for exclusive English language rights in the United States. CBS says it has acquired the rights and will get two Champions League finals in less than 10 months. This season’s competition resumes on Aug. 7 and ends with an eight-team knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal. The final is on Aug. 23.