COVID-19 pandemic in Africa is now reaching ‘full speed’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the coronavirus pandemic on the continent is reaching “full speed” after cases surpassed a half-million. After a South African official said a single province is preparing 1.5 million gravesites, the Africa CDC chief says it’s good to prepare for the “worst-case scenario.” But that many deaths are not expected. With painful memories of many people dying in Africa while waiting for accessible HIV drugs years ago, the Africa CDC also launched a consortium aimed at securing more than 10 late-stage COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials on the continent as early as possible.