Ft. Lauderdale police chief removed amid protest criticism

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Fort Lauderdale has been removed from office as the agency has come under criticism for tactics during racial injustice protests. Fort Lauderdale police spokesman Maj. Frank Sousa said Thursday the decision was made by the city’s manager. It was not immediately clear why Rick Maglione is being replaced as the department’s leader. Maglione had served as chief since 2016. The department recently has come under criticism for officers’ tactics during racial injustice protests, including a video showing officers laughing while firing rubber bullets into a crowd. Taking over as chief on an interim basis is Karen Dietrich, who was the assistant chief. Maglione will remain with the department.